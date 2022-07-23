Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$4.50. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 708173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.03.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14. Insiders bought 82,178 shares of company stock valued at $296,877 over the last 90 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$964.18 million and a PE ratio of 14.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

