Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $394.74 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.55 and a 200-day moving average of $421.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

