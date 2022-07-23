Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 0.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $206.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

