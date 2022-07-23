Founders Capital Management LLC Invests $311,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $330.44 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.09 and a 200 day moving average of $300.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

