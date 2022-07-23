Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Friendz (FDZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $205,044.15 and approximately $17,921.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,902,907 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

