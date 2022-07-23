FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.90 Per Share

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 139 ($1.66) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.85. FRP Advisory Group has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($1.94). The firm has a market cap of £346.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,780.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jeremy French sold 1,512,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £2,117,844.40 ($2,531,792.47).

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

