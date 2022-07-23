Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 54.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $52,068.11 and approximately $319.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
