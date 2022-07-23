FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Decreased by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.41. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $220.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.60. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.