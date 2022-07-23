Gaj Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.00 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $14,386.93 and approximately $96.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016946 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032636 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
