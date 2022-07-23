GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GBL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 13,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,385. The company has a market cap of $558.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

