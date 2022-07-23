GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. GamerCoin has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $166,596.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016347 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032646 BTC.
GamerCoin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
Buying and Selling GamerCoin
