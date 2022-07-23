GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. GamerCoin has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $166,596.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

