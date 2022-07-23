GamyFi Platform (GFX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $106,316.00

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $44,865.19 and $106,316.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

