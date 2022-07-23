GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GATX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

