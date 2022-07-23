GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $38,599.03 and $12.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 90.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00249111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.