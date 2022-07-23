General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.06.

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

General Motors stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,609,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

