Geneva Partners LLC Acquires 4,709 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,067.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.19 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

