Geneva Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

