Geneva Partners LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.