Geneva Partners LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $397.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

