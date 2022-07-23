Geneva Partners LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

