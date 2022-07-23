Geneva Partners LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mplx by 10.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in Mplx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 421,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Down 0.9 %

MPLX opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.