Geneva Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.