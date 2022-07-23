Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

