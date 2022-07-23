Geneva Partners LLC Sells 52,737 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

