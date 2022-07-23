Geneva Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $40.05 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43.

