Genpact Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

