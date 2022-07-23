GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB opened at $57.80 on Friday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.