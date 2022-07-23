Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Shares Down 7.3%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 14,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 148,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Global Helium Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

