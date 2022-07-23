Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.28.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.87. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $114,903,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

