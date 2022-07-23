Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Global X China Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Global X China Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

