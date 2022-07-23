Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises approximately 4.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 185,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 84.9% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 23.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

GMED opened at $56.39 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

