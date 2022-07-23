Gnosis Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $147.37 or 0.00661263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $380.15 million and $5.02 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

