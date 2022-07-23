GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 218 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $586.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $614.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.