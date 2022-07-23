GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

