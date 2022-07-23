GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,436 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,152. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

