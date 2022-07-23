GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 53 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $653.78 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $655.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.