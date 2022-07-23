GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $319,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $158.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

