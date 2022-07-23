GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $394,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

