GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $455,000 in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PFM stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.