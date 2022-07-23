GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $455,000 in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
PFM stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.