GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $51,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

DLR opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

