GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VHT opened at $240.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

