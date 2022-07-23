GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $278.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.