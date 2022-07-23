GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $148.68 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

