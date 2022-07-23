GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $114,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

