GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.02.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker to $213.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

