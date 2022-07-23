Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOL. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

