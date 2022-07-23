Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.12.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Stories
