Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Trading Down 2.4%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 430,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
Grande West Transportation Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm has a market cap of C$70.88 million and a PE ratio of -31.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42.
Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
