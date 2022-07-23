Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NIO by 6,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIO by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,022,000 after buying an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

