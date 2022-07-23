Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $48.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.